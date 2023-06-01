Revised fuel prices for June announced

Doha: QatarEnergy announced the fuel prices for the month of June 2023. The authority has decided to keep the fuel prices firm.

Premium petrol will cost QR 1.95 per litre, which is the same as in May. The prices for super grade petrol and diesel also has remain unchanged in June. Super grade petrol price remains at QR2.10, while diesel still costs QR2.05 per litre in the coming month.

Over the last many months, the price of diesel and super grade petrol has remained constant, and only the premium petrol prices have varied between QR 2.05 to QR 1.90 per litre.

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.