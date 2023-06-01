Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity indices end lower today. Benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on June 1. BSE Sensex was down 193.70 points or 0.31% at 62,428.54. NSE Nifty was down 46.60 points or 0.25% at 18,487.80. About 2034 shares advanced, 1408 shares declined, and 120 shares remained unchanged.

Among sectors, bank and metal indices fell 0.5% each, while Information Technology, realty and pharma gained 0.5-1%. The BSE midcap index ended flat, while smallcap index added 0.6%.

The top gainers in the market were Apollo Hospital, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Asian Paints and Divis Lab. The top losers in the market were Coal India, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Britannia, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Life Insurance and HDFC Life.