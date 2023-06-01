Tips to improve fertility health in women suffering from PCOS

Polycystic ovary syndrome( PCOS) is one of the most common endocrine complications found in women. It can lead to hormonal imbalance. It affects 1 out of every 5 women in India. Women with PCOS may experience a range of symptoms, including irregular periods, acne, weight gain, and difficulty getting pregnant. The condition is not really a disease, but rather a medical condition.

PCOS, which is known to be one of the most prevalent causes of infertility, is thought to affect 5 million people. There are various procedures for women with PCOS to increase fertility health.

Also Read: Most women hate this during sex

Managing the diet: Diet plays a critical part in helping with fertility and easing PCOS side effects.

A few anti-inflammatory eating options are as follows:

Using green tea in place of your usual coffee or tea

Avoiding red meat

Avoiding sugar

Consuming a lot of fruit and vegetables

Cooking with herbs and spices like ginger, cumin, fennel, and bay leaves

Consuming unsaturated fats like those found in nuts, seeds, and olive oil

Consuming beans regularly (at least once per week).

Medical treatments:

1. Induction of ovulation: The primary line of clinical treatment for PCOS pregnancy is ovulation Induction (OI). Your doctor may prescribe hormone pills or injections to stimulate the ovaries so that the egg can be released and fertilized during intercourse or Intrauterine Insemination (IUI).

2. Artificial Insemination or IUI: Also known as Artificial Insemination or IUI, is the second clinical treatment option to manage PCOS. At or shortly before ovulation, sperm from a male partner or a donor is injected into the female uterus as part of the medical procedure.

3. In-vitro Fertilization: Women may benefit from assisted reproductive technologies (ART), such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), if ovulation drugs do not increase fertility.