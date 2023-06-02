Bihar reduces penalty to release vehicles seized for carrying alcohol by five times

The state cabinet of Bihar approved a revision to the liquor prohibition law that will allow the release of vehicles that have been impounded for transporting alcohol after paying a penalty that is five times less than what was originally required.

At a recent meeting, it was decided to amend the Bihar Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Act, 2022. The action is being interpreted as an apparent easing of the dry state’s otherwise strict alcohol prohibition norms.

The owners of vehicles carrying/transporting alcohol detained in Bihar for breaking liquor laws previously had to pay at least half of the insured value of the vehicle for its release following the court’s approval, according to Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) S Siddharth.

The identical vehicles will now only be freed once the legal owner pays either a penalty of up to Rs 5 lakh or 10% of the insured worth of the vehicle, as determined by the judicial authority, according to ACS Siddharth.

Sushil Kumar Modi, a former deputy chief minister, criticised the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar for allegedly failing to enforce the ambitious liquor laws.

‘The government must take back all 4 lakh cases registered under this Act, thereby tendering an unconditional apology on the issue,’ Sushil Kumar Modi said.

Modi further stated that CM Nitish Kumar has come a long way from seizing the entire building where spirits was found to decimating financial compensation for seized vehicles to a measly 10% by this point, underscoring the alleged scepticism inside the government about the strict excise rules.