Brunch recipe: Avocado Toast with Poached Eggs

For a delicious brunch, try this recipe for Avocado Toast with Poached Eggs:

Ingredients:

– 2 slices of bread

– 1 ripe avocado

– 1 tablespoon lemon juice

– Salt and pepper

– 2 eggs

– 1 tablespoon white vinegar

– Fresh chives (optional)

Instructions:

1. Toast the bread until it’s golden brown.

2. While the bread is toasting, cut the avocado in half and remove the pit. Scoop the avocado flesh into a small bowl and mash it with a fork. Add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and a pinch of salt and pepper, and mix everything together.

3. Once the bread is toasted, spread the mashed avocado on top of each slice.

4. To poach the eggs, fill a small saucepan with about 2 inches of water. Add 1 tablespoon of white vinegar and bring the water to a simmer.

5. Crack the eggs into separate small bowls or ramekins. Gently pour each egg into the simmering water and cook for 3-4 minutes, or until the whites are set and the yolks are still runny.

6. Use a slotted spoon to remove the eggs from the water and place them on top of the avocado toast.

7. Sprinkle with fresh chives, if desired, and serve immediately.

This recipe is a delicious and healthy way to start your day. The creamy avocado pairs perfectly with the runny egg yolk, and the lemon juice adds a bright, fresh flavor. Enjoy!