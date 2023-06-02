College student found drugged, sexually assaulted, abandoned on Thamarassery road

A young woman who had been reported missing from her college hostel was discovered abandoned on a hairpin turn along the Thamarassery ghat road. Tragically, she had been subjected to a sexual assault after being drugged, before being callously left by her assailant at the roadside. The police, conducting their routine patrol, found the 19-year-old student on Thursday.

Following medical examinations, she was reunited with her parents under the care of Thamarassery police. Authorities plan to present the survivor before the additional district magistrate on Friday. Meanwhile, an intensive search is underway to apprehend the accused, who is believed to have connections to the drug mafia. Disturbingly, there are reports suggesting that the victim was taken to various locations, including Ernakulam, by the perpetrator.