Dhoni’s Mumbai Surgery Addresses Knee Concerns

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has undergone a left knee surgery at a prominent hospital in Mumbai, and the procedure was reported to be successful. The surgery took place on Thursday, following the conclusion of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth IPL title.

After the IPL final, Dhoni flew from Ahmedabad to Mumbai to seek consultation with Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, a renowned sports orthopaedic surgeon. Dr Pardiwala, who is also a member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical panel, has extensive experience in performing surgeries on top Indian cricketers, including Rishabh Pant.

Confirming the news, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan stated, “Yes, Dhoni has had a successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. He is doing fine and the surgery happened in the morning. I don’t have details. I am yet to get all the details about the nature of surgery and other things.”

Following the arthroscopic repair, a keyhole surgery, Dhoni has been discharged from the hospital. According to an anonymous source close to the CSK management, “He has already been discharged from the hospital and he has gone back to Ranchi. He would be resting for a few days at home before his extensive rehabilitation starts. It is now expected that he would have enough time to get fit to play in the next IPL.”

Throughout the IPL season, Dhoni was seen playing with heavy strapping on his left knee. While his wicket-keeping skills remained unaffected, there were instances where he batted at a lower position, even as low as No. 8, and faced challenges while running between the wickets. The surgery was considered necessary to address these issues and enhance Dhoni’s overall performance on the field.

Dhoni’s commitment to the sport and his fans was evident in his post-match statements after the IPL final. He said, “If you circumstantially see, it’s the best time to announce retirement. The easy thing for me to say is thank you and retire. But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season. The body has to hold up. But the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season.”

He further expressed his gratitude towards the fans, stating, “The way they’ve shown their love and emotion, it’s something I need to do for them. It’s the last part of my career. It started over here and full house was chanting my name. It was the same thing in Chennai, but it will be good to come back and play whatever I can. The kind of cricket I play, they feel they can play that cricket. There’s nothing orthodox about it and I like to keep it simple.”

Dhoni’s determination to continue playing for CSK in the upcoming IPL season resonates with the immense support he has received from the fans. As he embarks on his rehabilitation journey, the cricketing world eagerly awaits his return to the field, hoping to witness his iconic style of play and leadership once again.