Dubai Ruler announces new Palm Jebel Ali project

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced a new project named Palm Jebel Ali. The new project will be twice the size of Palm Jumeirah.

Palm Jebel Ali will have beaches that stretch up to 110km. It will host more than 80 hotels and resorts.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

‘Its marine, green pastures will provide housing with the highest quality of life. We announced our goal to double Dubai’s economy by 2033. And every day we add a new brick in building the most beautiful city in the world,’ said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.