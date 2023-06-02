DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Finale Bahnen-Tournee 2023 cycling: India’s Esow Alben wins bronze medal

Jun 2, 2023, 02:23 pm IST

Dudenhofen: In cycling, India’s Esow Alben won the bronze medal in the men’s keirin event at  the Finale Bahnen-Tournee 2023 cycling competition in Dudenhofen, Germany. The Finale Bahnen-Tournee is a UCI Class 1 event. Esow Alben is the first cyclist from India to participate in the UCI Champions League.

Alben is also the first Indian to win  a medal in a cycling world championship. In 2018 cycling world championship he won a silver medal. He finished behind world championships medallist Germany’s Marc Jurczyk and France’s Sebastien Vigier.

