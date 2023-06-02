Hollywood actor Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to release a day earlier in India

Following the release of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, the highly anticipated film of the year, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, starring Hollywood actor Harrison Ford, will have an earlier release date in India. Directed by James Mangold, the movie is set to hit theaters in India on June 29, one day before its worldwide release. It will subsequently release in the US on June 30.

This film will mark Harrison Ford’s final reprisal of his iconic role as the beloved hero, Indiana Jones. Walt Disney Studios India announced the early release date on Instagram, stating that the movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. In April, the studio confirmed that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny would be the last installment in the franchise, describing it as the “highly anticipated final installment of the beloved franchise.”

The Indiana Jones franchise, produced by Lucasfilm, started with Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, followed by The Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989), and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

The official synopsis of the movie reveals that Harrison Ford will once again portray the legendary archaeologist hero in this fifth installment, with James Mangold directing. The cast includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen. Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel serve as producers, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas as executive producers. John Williams, who has composed the score for each Indiana Jones adventure, including the original Raiders of the Lost Ark, is once again responsible for the film’s music.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, generating further anticipation among fans worldwide.