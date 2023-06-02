In Gujarat Dalit man beaten up for wearing good cloths, goggles; 7 held

In Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, a group of people from an upper caste allegedly beat up a Dalit man because they were offended by his stylish clothes and sunglasses. In connection with the incident, seven people were taken into custody.

According to police, the incident happened on Tuesday night (May 30) in the Mota village of Palanpur taluka. The man was waiting outside his house on Tuesday morning when one of the seven accused came over. According to the accusation made by the victim, Jigar Shekhalia, he verbally abused the man and threatened to murder him, stating he was “flying too high these days,” news agency PTI said.

Six accused from the Rajput community observed the man outside a rural temple that same evening. They approached the complainant while brandishing sticks, asking him why he was dressed well and sporting goggles. Then, according to authorities, they dragged him behind a dairy shop and thrashed him.

When the victim’s mother rushed to help him, a group of people attacked her as well. They further claimed that the accused threatened to kill her and tore her clothing. The man and his mother were both taken to the hospital in a hurry and are now doing well.

According to the PTI report, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed at the Gadh police station against seven people for violating the Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) provisions of rioting, unlawful assembly, upsetting a woman’s modesty, intentionally inflicting harm, and using abusive language.

In accordance with the relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, they were also charged.

According to authorities, no one has been arrested as of yet in relation to the incident.