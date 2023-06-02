Janardan Prasad appointed as new Director-General of the Geological Survey of India

An official has announced the appointment of Janardan Prasad as the new Director General of the Geological Survey of India (GSI). Prasad, who took over the 174-year-old school on Thursday, replaces Dr. S Raju, who has been in charge since 2020. Prasad holds an MSc in Geology from Patna University and began working as a geologist at GSI in Gandhinagar in 1988. He was also assigned to various positions at Shillong, Patna, Faridabad, Ranchi, and Hyderabad.

Prior to this job, he served as the Additional Director General and Head of the Department (ADG & HoD) for the southern area since June 2020, and he was also the head of the National Mineral Exploration Trust’s technical-cost committee (TCC) in New Delhi. Prasad is experienced in metallogeny and mineral exploration studies and has been part of extensive mineral exploration work in Saurashtra and other areas of Gujarat in commodities like limestone, gold, base metal, PGE and bauxite.

Incidentally, he was part of the Justice MB Shah Commission for inquiry into illegal mining of iron and manganese in Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, where the central and state governments were incurring huge revenue loss.

The GSI, an attached office to the Ministry of Mines, is headquartered in the city and has six regional offices in Lucknow, Jaipur, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Shillong and Kolkata.