Joint operation by Indian Coast Guard and Customs foil an attempt to smuggle gold bars weighing 32.689 kgs into India

An attempt to smuggle 32.689 kilograms of gold bars into India from Sri Lanka via the sea route was foiled by a joint operation involving the Indian Coast Guard, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), and Customs. This operation, initiated on May 30th, was based on specific information provided by the DRI regarding the smuggling of contraband from Sri Lanka to India.

In order to prevent the smuggling attempt, Indian authorities closely monitored fishing vessels in the Gulf of Mannar and those near the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Two suspicious boats were apprehended during the operation: one near the Mandapam fishing harbor in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district, and another vessel located south of Mandapam.

The sea route between northern Sri Lanka and the southern districts of Tamil Nadu is known for its fishing activity and is considered a porous route. Crossing the IMBL and reaching the waters on the other side is relatively easy within a short distance.

The first boat attempted to evade the authorities and subsequently dumped the smuggled gold overboard before its three-member crew was apprehended. The second boat, upon interception, was found to be carrying 21.269 kilograms of smuggled gold, and its two-member crew was taken into custody.

To recover the dumped gold consignment from the seabed, the Indian Coast Guard conducted a diving operation at the site on Thursday. The recovered consignment consisted of gold bars weighing 11.6 kilograms. The total value of the seized gold is estimated to be Rs. 20.20 crore or $2.5 million. The seized contraband and suspects are currently in the custody of the DRI for further legal action.