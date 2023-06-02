Karnataka: Drunken doctor who was to perform numerous surgeries collapses seconds before beginning the operations

A doctor at a hospital in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, collapsed just moments before beginning multiple surgeries, resulting in the operations being delayed. The incident took place when nine women were admitted to the hospital for sterilization procedures.

The doctor, identified as Balakrishna, was found asleep inside the operating theater since the morning of the scheduled surgeries.

Anesthesia was administered to the patient around 8 am, with the surgeries planned for 2 pm.

However, before the doctor could commence the operations, he collapsed and was later discovered to be under the influence of alcohol. The patient’s family has demanded strict disciplinary action against the doctor.

It has been reported that the doctor had a history of similar incidents where he was found intoxicated while on duty.

In another case of negligence, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl died in a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki in 2022. The doctor attending to her was allegedly in an intoxicated state and arrived an hour late. The family claimed that the doctor’s negligence led to the girl’s death.

In 2017, a drunken doctor in Gujarat reportedly performed a cesarean section, resulting in the death of the mother and newborn. The victim’s family held the doctor responsible for the tragedy.

To address instances of doctors being intoxicated while on duty, the Ethics and Medical Registration Board of the National Medical Commission in India has specified that intoxication, whether on duty or off duty, affecting professional practice will be considered misconduct and grounds for suspension. According to the new rules, doctors found attending to patients while intoxicated can face suspension ranging from three months to three years. The aim is to deter such behavior and ensure the safety and well-being of patients.