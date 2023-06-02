Moral Policing: Kerala youths beaten up in Karnataka

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the assault on three Kerala youths who were with girls of a different faith at Someshwar beach here, according to Karnataka police. Three paramedic students from another state were hurt in the gang’s attack on Thursday evening. They were at the beach with three other girls who were all college friends, according to authorities. According to police, the gang attacked the boy students when they were discovered with girls of different religion. Two police teams had been constituted to track down the assailants. The arrested individuals are being questioned.