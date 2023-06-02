MS Dhoni underwent successful knee surgery in Mumbai

Mahendra Singh Dhoni received successful left knee surgery in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday. Dhoni, who led Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title, flew to Mumbai from Ahmedabad after the final on Monday and consulted renowned sports orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who is also a member of the BCCI medical panel and has operated on a number of top Indian cricketers, including Rishabh Pant. Yes, Dhoni underwent successful knee surgery on Thursday at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. He is doing well and will be freed in a few days. He would relax for a few days before beginning his long recuperation. It is now predicted that he would have adequate time to prepare for the upcoming IPL, Source stated.

Dhoni had spent the entire season with heavy strapping on his left knee, and while he looked good when wicket-keeping, he batted as low as No. 8 at times and didn’t look at ease dashing between the wickets. If you circumstantially see, it’s the best time to announce retirement, Dhoni remarked after the IPL final. Thank you and goodbye are the easiest things for me to say. The difficult part is working hard for nine months in order to play one more IPL season. The body must be strong. But, with the amount of affection I’ve received from CSK supporters, playing one more season would be a gift.