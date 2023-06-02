NS Madhavan urges Kerala Education Department: Preserve childhood, end 210-day school streak

Renowned writer and former bureaucrat NS Madhavan has voiced his disapproval of the Kerala Education Department’s decision to reduce summer vacation and increase the number of school days to 210 per year. In a tweet, Madhavan expressed his concerns, stating, “Our education department is under the false pretense that schools are the sole provider of education in childhood.”

The state government’s plan involves extending the annual school closing date from March 31 to April 5, resulting in a week-long reduction in the summer holiday. Additionally, state schools will now operate on at least 12 Saturdays throughout the academic year.

Madhavan emphasized the importance of knowledge accumulation during holidays in the formative years of a child’s development. He stated, “That is when a child excels in games and grows by reading. Schools are not for creating dull students.” To support his argument, Madhavan cited examples from other countries, such as the United Kingdom with 190 schooling days, the United States with 160-180, France with 144 (four days a week), and Japan with 210, where extracurricular activities and field trips are incorporated into the schedule.

Concluding his standpoint, Madhavan urged the education department to reconsider its decision, stating, “The education department should return the holidays to the children. Don’t rob their childhood. Learning doesn’t happen in schools alone.” His words serve as a reminder that education encompasses more than just classroom instruction.