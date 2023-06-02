Parts of West Bengal reeling under scorching heat 

Several sections of West Bengal are experiencing extreme heat, with the Met Department forecasting heatwave conditions in the state’s hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong over the next three to four days. According to the weather service, the Himalayan state of Sikkim is also anticipated to suffer heatwave conditions, which are at least five degrees Celsius above usual. The maximum temperature in Gangtok on Thursday was 25.2 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature on Friday morning was 16.6 degrees Celsius. Day and night temperatures in West Bengal were substantially higher than typical, with Kolkata recording a low temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, three degrees higher than normal, according to the Met. The meteorological office predicts hot and humid weather for at least three to four days, with heatwave conditions anticipated in the states’ western districts and sub-Himalayan regions. The maximum temperature in Kalimpong was 28.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday afternoon, while the mercury in Darjeeling was 25.2 degrees Celsius, a 5.5-degree Celsius deviation from normal, according to the Met. It added that day temperatures in the plains were above 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday at Panagarh (40.3), Purulia (41.3), Asansol (40.5), and Jhargram (40).