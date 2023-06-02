Police arrests accused after finding fingerprints on coach in Alappuzha-Kannur Express train fire

The Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express coach’s fingerprints matched those of the accused Pushanjit Singh, according to the Kannur railway police, who arrested him in West Bengal on Thursday. Pushanjit Singh is accused of setting the coach on fire.

As reported by Onmanorama, ‘Of the 10 fingerprints taken from the train coach that was destroyed in a fire, a forensic team concluded that four belonged to Pushanjit.’ According to reports, the man said he was a beggar.

In the early hours of Thursday, a coach of an express train that had stopped at Kerala’s Kannur railway station caught fire.

Three people, including a child, died in the same incident on the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express in April when a man set his fellow passengers on fire. This raised the possibility that sabotage may have occurred.

According to sources, central authorities like the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were on the location on Friday and are looking into every possibility, including sabotage.

Around 1:30 am, several station employees found the fire and informed the Kannur Fire and Rescue Station, which sent four units to battle the incident. A fire rescue officer reported that the fire was put out about 3:15 am.

A fire rescue officer said that the train was on track 20 to 30 metres from the platform and around 100 yards from a Bharat Petroleum fuel store nearby, and that one of its coaches was entirely consumed in flames.

According to an RPS Kannur officer, the incident happened after all of the passengers had disembarked and nobody was injured.

Images showed the coach’s windows engulfed in massive flames and billowing heavy plumes of smoke.