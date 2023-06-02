Rise of digital doubles and fake trailers generated by AI tools sends shockwaves through the entertainment industry

The ever-evolving landscape of Hollywood is now witnessing the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI), a development that is simultaneously captivating and deeply troubling. The use of AI tools to create digital doubles and generate fake trailers has sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry, causing widespread concern over the potential consequences. As AI blurs the line between reality and illusion, unsettling reports have emerged, such as the rumored appearance of a digitally resurrected Christopher Reeve in the upcoming film The Flash.

The idea of digitally resurrecting deceased actors for new movies raises unsettling moral and consent-related questions. It challenges the boundaries of consent, the rights of deceased individuals, and the ethics of manipulating their likeness for profit.

The ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike can be partly attributed to generative AI, especially large language models like ChatGPT, as AI tools have become a point of contention in the screenwriting process. While WGA members and their allies seek limitations on AI use, Hollywood studios, facing economic losses in the streaming era and a post-pandemic world, hold a different perspective.

The film industry has already been using AI for years, particularly in de-aging actors, with Marvel Cinematic Universe movies being prominent examples. However, controversies surrounding the de-aging of actors like Harrison Ford in the fifth Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, have sparked concern. The implications of AI in maintaining control over actors’ images and its impact on their careers raise important questions.

Advancements in AI technology may eventually make it difficult to distinguish digital doubles from reality, further blurring the boundaries between authenticity and fabrication. This raises concerns about deception and manipulation within the entertainment industry, as the trust between audiences and on-screen storytelling may erode if viewers can no longer discern reality.

The morality of these developments is a central point of contention. The concern lies in the exploitation and commodification of performers’ images, voices, and personas. Actors’ names, likenesses, and performances are their assets, and it is crucial for them to be properly compensated and have control over the use of their digital doubles. There are fears that studios may exploit AI technology to reduce costs and maximize profits, neglecting the acknowledgment and compensation of actors whose work is being replicated.

AI-generated content has also given rise to unauthorized deepfakes and fake trailers, posing threats to copyright infringement, industry integrity, and audience trust. The ability of AI algorithms to mimic renowned directors’ styles and integrate famous actors into fake trailers without their consent is deeply unsettling.

These developments allow anyone with access to AI technology to create personalized versions of beloved franchises without actors’ involvement or permission. This undermines the creative integrity of original works and raises ethical concerns about the unauthorized use of actors’ personas for personal gain, stripping them of agency and control over their image and career.

Furthermore, the widespread use of AI-generated content has the potential to homogenize the entertainment industry, stifling creativity and originality. If everyone has access to the same AI algorithms and tools, the risk of recycling ideas and regurgitating content becomes prevalent, potentially hindering innovation in film and music.

The impact of AI extends beyond creative concerns and affects labor and livelihoods within the industry. The rise of digital doubles and AI-generated content may lead to job losses for actors, writers, and other industry professionals. If studios can create entire characters without the need for real actors, the demand for human talent diminishes, threatening the livelihoods of many.

As a result, the actors union SAG-AFTRA has entered into labor talks with studios, aiming to establish safeguards and regulations that protect actors’ rights over their digital doubles and ensure fair compensation for their work. These negotiations are crucial in preserving the dignity of actors, safeguarding their rights, and maintaining artistic integrity in the face of AI technology.