Terrorist killed in gunbattle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Officials say a terrorist was killed in a gunfight with security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday morning. The slain ultra’s body was recovered from a gorge where he had sought cover during the exchange of fire. This is the third similar occurrence reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three days. The administration has closed all schools in the vicinity as a precautionary measure, according to officials. Suspicious movements were observed in a woodland region of Dassal Gujran near Rajouri during a cordon-and-search operation conducted by the Army in collaboration with police, according to a defence PRO.

When the troops were shot on, they reacted, according to the public relations officer (PRO), who added that sporadic shooting persisted throughout the night. He stated that a search operation was initiated in the morning. Mukesh Singh, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), stated that one terrorist had been neutralized. The body of the ultra, who had taken up position in a canyon during the gunfight, has been recovered and transported to a hospital in Rajouri, according to government sources. According to reports, the terrorist is of Pakistani heritage. The fight started around 3 a.m., according to Dassal Kewal’s “sarpanch” (village head).