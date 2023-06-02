Twitter’s head of trust and safety Ella Irwin resigns from the social media giant

According to Reuters, Ella Irwin, the head of trust and safety at Twitter, has resigned from the social media platform. Irwin joined Twitter in June 2022 and took over the trust and safety team in November, following the resignation of the previous head, Yoel Roth. In her role, Irwin was responsible for overseeing content moderation.

Twitter has faced criticism for its handling of harmful content since billionaire Elon Musk acquired the platform in October of last year. The company has struggled to retain advertisers as brands are concerned about their association with inappropriate content. Irwin’s resignation comes amidst these challenges.

Earlier this month, Musk appointed Linda Yaccarino, a former NBC Universal advertising chief, as the new CEO of Twitter.

According to Reuters, when asked for comment on Irwin’s resignation, Twitter responded with an automated reply featuring a poop emoji.

Fortune previously reported that Irwin’s internal Slack account appeared to be deactivated.

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has implemented cost-cutting measures, leading to a significant reduction in the company’s workforce. Many employees working on efforts to combat illegal and harmful content, protect election integrity, and ensure accurate information on the platform were laid off.

Musk has promoted a feature called Community Notes, which allows users to add context to tweets, as a way to address misleading information on Twitter.

Apart from the challenges faced on Twitter, Musk is also facing legal trouble off the platform. He is being accused of insider trading in a proposed class action lawsuit by investors. The investors claim that Musk manipulated the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, causing them to lose billions of dollars.

The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court and alleges that Musk used Twitter posts, paid influencers, his appearance on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” and other publicity tactics to trade Dogecoin profitably at the expense of investors. The filing describes Musk’s actions as a deliberate course of market manipulation and insider trading.

In addition to Twitter, Musk is involved in other ventures such as SpaceX, a company that manufactures rockets and spacecraft, and Tesla, an electric car manufacturer.

Reuters reported that Alex Spiro, a lawyer representing Musk and Tesla, declined to comment on the matter. The lawyers representing the investors have not yet responded to requests for comment.

The investors accuse Musk, who is ranked as the world’s second-richest person by Forbes magazine, of intentionally inflating the price of Dogecoin by over 36,000% and then allowing it to crash, causing financial harm. These latest accusations have been included in a proposed amendment to an ongoing lawsuit that began in June.