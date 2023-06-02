Wrestling Body Chief Denied Permission for Ayodhya Rally, Accused of Molesting Minor Wrestler: FIR

Authorities Deny Permission for Ayodhya Rally; Accused BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Posts Announcement

The scheduled saints’ meet in Ayodhya on June 5, organized by BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has been denied permission by the authorities. Singh, who is facing accusations of sexually harassing women wrestlers, took to social media to announce that the rally had been postponed pending investigation into the charges against him.

According to sources in the Ayodhya administration, the BJP MP did not formally request permission for the rally. While a group of seers had expressed their desire to hold a meeting, their request was still under consideration when Singh made the announcement online. The authorities cited the presence of Section 144, which prohibits large gatherings, as the reason for disallowing the rally.

The proposed rally was seen as a demonstration of Singh’s strength, even as pressure mounts on his party to take action against him in light of the growing allegations.

In the midst of these developments, it has come to light that Singh has been accused of sexually harassing a minor wrestler. The Delhi Police registered an FIR that details instances of inappropriate behavior, including touching athletes inappropriately, making personal and inappropriate inquiries, and demanding sexual favors. The complaint states that the minor wrestler was held tightly by Singh while he pretended to take a picture, during which he allegedly pressed hard against her shoulder and brushed his hands against her breasts, making suggestive remarks.

The incident involving the minor wrestler occurred in 2022 when she participated in the Sub Junior Wrestling Championship during the National Games. The FIR reveals that after the wrestler strongly resisted Singh’s advances, he warned her of potential repercussions in the upcoming Asian Championship trials due to her lack of cooperation. The complainant also highlighted discriminatory practices during the trials, such as grouping strong contenders together and violating established guidelines for referee and Mat Chairman selection.

Singh now faces charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including assault with intent to outrage modesty, sexual harassment, stalking, and common intention, along with charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.