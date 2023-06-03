Flag off ceremony of Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat express called off amid Odisha train tragedy

Mumbai: The ceremony to flag off the inaugural Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Madgaon station has been cancelled in the wake of the accident involving three trains in Odisha, Konkan railway officials said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to flag off the Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express through video link today morning, while Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was to remain present at Madgaon station for the ceremony. But Vaishnaw had headed for the accident site in Odisha and the ceremony was cancelled, officials said.

Several were injured and many were feared dead as a three-way accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks occurred at Bahanagar in Odisha’s Balasore district. Coromandel Express, which was going from Kolkata to Chennai, rammed into the derailed coaches of the other train, which was going from Bengaluru to Kolkata. The details of the two trains are 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and 12864 Yashwantpur-Howrah Superfast Express. Fifteen coaches of Coromandel Express came off the tracks, while two of the other train got derailed.