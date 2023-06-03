Jaipur Literature Festival began with an aim explore Spanish writing

The Jaipur Literature Festival opened Thursday evening in the Spanish capital, thousands of kilometers distant from its origin city, with the goal of creating a platform to study Spanish writing. JLF Valladolid Spain will bring together a diverse range of writers, thinkers, artists, and poets to engage in engaging exchanges and talks on topics ranging from fashion and design, history, visual art, to literary fiction and poetry.The literary festival’s tenth international extension aspires to provide “a bridge between the diverse and vibrant literatures of Spain and India.”During the opening ceremony, Indian ambassador to Spain Dinesh K Patnaik stated that both countries had similarities in their diversity.

The literary event will feature writers, scholars, diplomats, musicians, and actors from Spain and India, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, writers Vikram Chandra, Deepti Kapoor, Oscar Pujol, Agustin Paniker, and Pallavi Aiyar, poets Ranjit Hoskote and Raquel Lanseros, foreign affairs expert Ana Palacio, and Portuguese politician Bruno Macaes. Indian vocalists Usha Uthup and Vidya Shah, actor Kabir Bedi, and Kutle Khan Project will also attend, as will Spanish artists German Diaz, Raul Olivar Flamenco Trio, Pablo Oliva, and dancer Monica de la Fuente.The festival will conclude on June 4.