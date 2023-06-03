Jaishankar met Ministers from Brazil, Iran and UAE to strengthen bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with counterparts from Brazil, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates on the sidelines of the ‘Friends of BRICS’ meeting here on Friday and discussed measures to deepen bilateral ties. Jaishankar is in town for a meeting of the five-nation BRICS organization. “It was a pleasure to meet Brazilian FM Mauro Vieira on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting.” We talked about expanding our collaboration in the BRICS, IBSA, G20, and UN settings. “I look forward to working with you to strengthen our strategic partnership,” he tweeted. Jaishankar also met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Amirabdolahian, with whom he discussed the BRICS grouping, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, as well as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

“A good meeting with Iranian FM @Amirabdolahian on the sidelines of the Friends of BRICS gathering.” He tweeted, “Reviewed our bilateral ties and discussed ways to strengthen them further, with special emphasis on Chabahar port.” Jaishankar had previously met with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. “Our regular meetings and ongoing discussions are beneficial in moving our strategic partnership forward.” “I always appreciate his insights and perspectives on global politics,” Jaishankar tweeted. The BRICS bloc brings together five of the world’s largest developing countries, accounting for 41% of the global population, 24% of global GDP, and 16% of global commerce.