Jee Karda will make its debut on Prime Video on June 15

“Jee Karda,” a new Amazon Original series starring Tamannaah Bhatia, will premiere on Prime Video on June 15, the streaming service said on Friday. Arunima Sharma wrote and directed the romance drama about seven childhood friends who learn that life at 30 is not what they envisioned when they were younger. The series’ co-writers are Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal, and it is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka also appear in the eight-part series.

“‘Jee Karda’ is a heartwarming story about love, heartbreak, dating, family dynamics, and, above all, the unbreakable bond of friendship that often carries us through the vicissitudes of daily life,” said Aparna Purohit, Prime Video’s head of India Originals. At Prime Video, we are constantly striving to help bring authentic, engaging, and entertaining stories to life, and ‘Jee Karda’ is yet another step in that direction. Working with Maddock Films has been an incredibly rewarding experience, she continued.