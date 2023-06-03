Massive train disruptions: Numerous cancellations and diversions wreak havoc.

According to several news report, the aftermath of the Odisha train tragedy has led to the cancellation of 43 trains and diversion of 38 trains. The Balasore stretch, where the accident occurred, has resulted in the cancellation and diversion of trains scheduled to pass through the area. The Trivandrum Central – Shalimar biweekly superfast train has been cancelled, while the Kanyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Superfast train will be diverted in Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, a special train has been arranged to transport survivors from Bhubaneshwar to Chennai.

The Indian Railways has released a bulletin detailing the cancellation of several other trains, including the Howrah-Puri Express, Howrah-Chennai Mail, and Shalimar-Puri Superfast Express. On the diversion front, trains such as the Santragachi-Chennai Express and Howrah-Mysuru Express will be redirected via Tatanagar. The New Delhi-Puri Purusottam Express and Rishikesh-Puri Kalinga Utkal Express will also undergo route changes. Furthermore, the Puri-Anand Vihar Nandankanan Express and Jaleswar-Puri Special will have modified starting points. This information was reported by IANS.