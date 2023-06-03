Oppn calls for resignation of railway minister following disaster in Odisha, raises concerns about train safety

While offering their sympathies for the nearly 300 people killed in the Odisha train tragedy, opposition party leaders have questioned the railways’ signalling system, which is thought to have contributed to the collision.

The incident on Friday involving the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and a cargo train resulted in at least 280 death and more over 900 injuries.

In response to the disastrous triple train tragedy in Odisha, the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal sought the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday.

Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the TMC, claimed that the government was forgetting to install anti-collision devices in trains while spending crores of rupees on software to spy on opposition leaders.

He claimed that the government of Narendra Modi at the centre was ‘misleading the public’ by bragging about Vande Bharat trains and newly built railway stations in order to get political support.

Banerjee claimed that whether it is demonetisation, GST, lockdowns, farm regulations, or insufficient railway safety precautions, it is the poor and disadvantaged who suffer the most as a result of ‘the apathy of the Centre’ and their actions.

‘My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, and if there remains a semblance of conscience, the Railway Minister should resign. NOW!’ he wrote on Facebook.

Saket Gokhale, the party’s spokesperson, echoed Abhishek Banerjee when he said, ‘My fervent prayers for those affected & their families. …That an alleged signalling failure led to 3 trains crashing is shocking beyond belief. There are serious questions which need answering,’ TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale tweeted.