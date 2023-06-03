Prime Minister Declares Rs 2L Ex-gratia for Deceased’s Family

In a tragic incident in Odisha’s Balasore district, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train collided, resulting in the loss of at least 233 lives and over 900 injuries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and declared financial support for the affected individuals. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also extended support to the victims of the tragic accident. He declared an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those with grievous injuries, and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.

Prime Minister Modi, who spoke with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, assured that rescue operations were underway and that all possible assistance would be provided to those affected. The government is actively involved in managing the situation and supporting the affected individuals and their families during this difficult time.