Qatar Airways resumes flight services to this city

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways resumed flight services to Tokyo in Japan. The air carrier will operate daily non-stop service connecting Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) and Hamad International Airport (Doha).

The airline will deploy its Airbus A350-900 aircraft, equipped with 36 award-winning Qsuite Business Class seats and 247 Economy Class seats for the service. The the resumption of daily flights to Haneda Airport will increase the flight frequency from the greater Tokyo area from 7 to 14 flights a week. At present, the airline operates daily services on Narita-Doha route.