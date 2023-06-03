Railway minister says, ‘this is not time for politics’ as resignation requests increase

Following the terrible three-train disaster in the Balasore district of Odisha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated on Saturday that all efforts should be focused on restoration work. Ashwini Vaishnaw declared that now is not the time to engage in politics but rather to concentrate on repair work.

Following the Odisha train disaster which resulted in 288 deaths and over 900 injuries, various opposition parties called for the resignation of the railway minister at the time of his comment.

Earlier, Congress leader Digvijay Singh said, ‘When Railways Minister repeatedly says that our system is secure and any severe accident cannot happen, then how did this happen? Lal Bahadur Shastri had earlier resigned from his post in a train accident. We don’t expect this from PM Modi’s cabinet, but if he (Ashwini Vaishnaw) has a little bit of shame, he should resign.’

Mamata Banerjee, the leader of the TMC and the chief minister of West Bengal, alleged that the railway ministry was being ignored. Mamata Banerjee, who served as the railway minister twice, declared: ‘The anti-collision device which I had decided to install during my tenure as railway minister is not in place.’

Two passenger trains—the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express—as well as a cargo train were all involved in the accident. Around 7 pm on Friday, the accident happened close to the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, which is located about 170 miles north of Bhubaneswar and 250 km south of Kolkata.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw, visited the accident site on Saturday evening to assess the status of the relief efforts.