Recipe: Wheat Powder Laddoo (Atta Laddoo) – Nutritious and Delicious Indian Sweet

Wheat powder laddoo, also known as atta laddoo, is a delightful Indian sweet that is both nutritious and delicious. Made from whole wheat flour, ghee (clarified butter), sugar, and aromatic spices, these laddoos are not only easy to prepare but also provide an energy boost and are often enjoyed during festivals, celebrations, or as a quick snack. The rich nutty flavor of the roasted wheat flour combined with the sweetness of sugar creates a mouthwatering treat that is loved by people of all ages. Let’s dive into the recipe and learn how to make these delightful wheat powder laddoos.

Ingredients:

– 2 cups whole wheat flour (atta)

– 1 cup ghee (clarified butter)

– 1 cup powdered sugar

– 1/2 cup chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios, etc.)

– 1 teaspoon cardamom powder

– 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg powder (optional)

Instructions:

1. Heat a heavy-bottomed pan or kadai over medium heat. Add the wheat flour to the pan and dry roast it, stirring constantly, until it turns golden brown and emits a nutty aroma. This process will take about 10-12 minutes. Make sure to keep an eye on it to avoid burning. Once roasted, transfer the flour to a large mixing bowl and let it cool.

2. In the same pan, heat the ghee on low heat until it melts completely.

3. Once the roasted flour has cooled down, add the powdered sugar, chopped nuts, cardamom powder, and nutmeg powder (if using). Mix everything together using your hands, ensuring that the ingredients are evenly distributed.

4. Gradually pour the melted ghee into the mixing bowl containing the flour mixture. Start kneading the mixture using your hands to incorporate the ghee evenly. Continue kneading until the mixture comes together and forms a crumbly dough-like consistency. The ghee will bind the ingredients together.

5. Take a small amount of the mixture in your palms and shape it into a round ball. Gently press the mixture while rolling it to form a laddoo. Repeat this process with the remaining mixture.

6. Allow the laddoos to cool and set at room temperature for about 30 minutes. During this time, they will firm up and hold their shape.

7. Once the laddoos have cooled and set, transfer them to an airtight container for storage. They can be stored at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.

Enjoy these delicious wheat powder laddoos as a snack or serve them as a sweet treat during festive occasions. They make a perfect homemade gift for your loved ones as well.