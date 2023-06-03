Samsung launches new OLED TV models in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: South Korean consumer tech brand, Samsung launched new OLED TV models in India. The new range includes S95C and S90C series TVs and they are offered in 77-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch display sizes.

Price of the new Samsung OLED TV series starts at Rs. 1,69,990. The new TVs will be available via Samsung and other leading retail stores. All OLED TV models come with a two-year warranty. Samsung is offering up to 20 percent cashback on purchases made through select bank cards. Easy EMI options start at Rs. 2,990.

Latest Samsung OLED TV range runs on the company’s AI-enabled Neural Quantum Processor 4K Upscaling. The display is PANTONE certified for delivering 2,030 Pantone colours and 110 skin tone shades. The new TVs include EyeComfort Mode and also have an attachable One Connect Box. The TVs also support wireless Dolby Atmos audio and OTS+. There is a Q-Symphony feature that allows users to play sound from the soundbar and TV speakers at the same time.

The remote of the new models is unique for its solar charging capability. It can be charged with indoor lighting or electromagnetic waves generated from different home devices. Samsung OLED TVs come with Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro technology for gaming. It delivers up to 144Hz refresh rate and offers various gaming features such as Game Bar, Mini Map Zoom, and Virtual Aim Point, among others.