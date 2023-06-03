Vivo launches S17 smartphone series: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo launched its S17 series in China. The lineup includes the base Vivo S17, Vivo S17t, and Vivo S17 Pro. The base Vivo S17 and the Vivo S17t models are available in three storage variants. The 8GB + 256GB variants of the two phones are priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,100), the 12GB + 256GB options are priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,600), and the 12GB + 512GB storage models are priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,900). Both these handsets are offered in Black, Mountain Sea Green, and Sea of Flowers colours.

The Vivo S17 Pro is available in Black, Ice White Jade, and Mountain Sea Green colours. Its 8GB + 256GB variant is marked at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 36,100), while the 12GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,400) and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,700), respectively.

The Vivo S17, VIvo S17t, and Vivo S17 Pro models feature 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2800 x 1260 pixels) AMOLED displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The dual nano SIM supported smartphones runs on Android 13 with OriginOS 3 on top out-of-the-box.

The base Vivo S17 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, while the Vivo S17t is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset. Meanwhile, the Vivo S17 Pro comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The chipsets are paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to UFS 3.1 512GB of inbuilt storage.

All three phones pack 4,600mAh batteries and come with 80W wired flash charging support. The smartphones come with USB Type-C charging port and audio jack.