‘Heartbroken’: US President Joe Biden express grief on ‘deadly’ Odisha train crash

Washington: US President Joe Biden on Saturday said he is heartbroken by the tragic news of a train crash in India that has killed nearly 300 people. The crash in Odisha’s Balasore district involving three trains is one of the worst rail accidents in India in nearly three decades. At least 288 people are dead and over 1,100 injured.

‘(First Lady Dr) Jill (Biden) and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of the deadly train crash in India. Our prayers go out to those who have lost loved ones and the many who suffered injuries in this terrible incident’, Biden said in a statement. ‘The United States and India share deep bonds rooted in the ties of family and culture that unite our two nations – and people all across America mourn alongside the people of India. As the recovery effort continues, we will hold the people of India in our thoughts’, Biden said.

The official toll in the devastating train accident was pegged at 288 so far, with 1,000 more sustaining injuries. A total of 1,175 injured were admitted to various government and private hospitals and 793 have, so far, been discharged after treatment. The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district. It said 17 coaches of these two trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening.