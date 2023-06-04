Indonesia’s eastern province of Maluku struck by an earthquake measuring a magnitude of 6.0

Indonesia’s eastern province of Maluku experienced a 6.0 magnitude earthquake on Sunday morning. The country’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency reported that the epicenter of the quake was located 154 kilometers northwest of the Kepulauan Tanimbar district, with a depth of 153 kilometers.

Indonesia, situated in the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire where tectonic plates converge, frequently encounters earthquakes. However, there have been no reports of material damages thus far.

In April, the earthquake-prone Sumatra Island in Indonesia was hit by a devastating 7.3 magnitude earthquake. The tremor triggered a tsunami warning from the country’s geophysics agency, and subsequent aftershocks were recorded, some measuring around 4 magnitudes.

The earthquake’s epicenter was identified off the western coast of Sumatra. Local authorities promptly issued a tsunami warning, urging residents in affected areas to evacuate from the shore. However, the warning was lifted after a few hours.

The Pacific Ring of Fire is a significant area in the Pacific Ocean basin where numerous earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur. It is a horseshoe-shaped region spanning approximately 40,000 kilometers (25,000 miles), encompassing the coasts of several countries, including the western coast of North and South America, the eastern coast of Asia, and the islands of the western Pacific.

The region is characterized by intense tectonic activity resulting from the movement and collision of various lithospheric plates. It lies along the boundaries of several tectonic plates, such as the Pacific Plate, North American Plate, Eurasian Plate, and Philippine Sea Plate.

These plates interact in different ways, including subduction and collision, leading to seismic activity. Consequently, the area experiences frequent earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and the formation of trenches, volcanic arcs, and mountain ranges.

The Pacific Ring of Fire is home to many active volcanoes, including notable ones like Mount St. Helens in the United States, Mount Fuji in Japan, and Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines.

Due to its geological activity, the Pacific Ring of Fire is prone to natural disasters, including tsunamis triggered by undersea earthquakes. The high concentration of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions in this region significantly impacts the geology, climate, and human populations of the countries within its boundaries.