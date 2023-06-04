Insightful Rail Traffic Chart Reveals Pre-incident Details of Odisha Train Crash

Rail Traffic System Sheds Light on Moments Before Odisha Train Tragedy

The Indian Railways’ rail traffic tracking system provides valuable insights into the events leading up to the tragic collision of three trains in Balasore, Odisha. With a death toll of at least 261 and over 900 injured, the railway yard layout diagram reveals the positions of the trains involved during the accident.

According to government sources, the diagram indicates that the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express was approaching on the “UP line,” while the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express was crossing on the “DN main” line. The derailment of some coaches from the Coromandel Express caused them to collide with a goods train on the adjacent tracks. In addition, a few coaches fell onto the “DN main” line.

Subsequently, the Bengaluru-Howrah train collided with the derailed coaches of the Coromandel Express. Railway experts, however, have raised doubts about whether the Coromandel Express directly hit the goods train within a “loop line.” Visual evidence shows the engine of the Coromandel Express resting on top of the goods train, suggesting a head-on collision.

“Loop lines” branch off from the main railway tracks and reconnect at a certain distance to help manage busy rail traffic. The investigation into the incident will explore all possible angles, including mechanical error, human error, and sabotage, according to government sources.