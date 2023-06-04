New research indicates that a drug called ribociclib could slash the risk of breast cancer by 25%

New research presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) has revealed that a revolutionary drug called ribociclib could potentially reduce the risk of recurrence of the most common type of breast cancer by 25%. This development has the potential to be a game-changer in the battle against breast cancer, offering significant benefits to the thousands of women affected by it. Breast cancer affects over 2 million people worldwide each year, making it the most prevalent form of cancer globally.

Despite advancements in treatment, many patients experience a recurrence of the cancer, often at a more advanced stage. Ribociclib, a targeted therapy drug, has the potential to address this issue. By targeting specific proteins, CDK4 and CDK6, in breast cancer cells, ribociclib regulates cell growth, including the growth of cancer cells.

The findings of the recent study presented at ASCO have generated excitement among researchers and oncologists at the conference, as they indicate that ribociclib, also known as Kisqali, could significantly reduce the risk of cancer recurrence and potentially change the standard practice globally. In a late-stage trial, the drug demonstrated a 25% reduction in the risk of recurrence when used in combination with standard hormone therapy, compared to hormone therapy alone, after conventional treatments.

While ribociclib has already received regulatory approval for treating breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body, its potential use in earlier-stage disease, where tumors can still be surgically removed, represents a major breakthrough due to the large number of patients it could benefit. Typically, breast cancer patients undergo surgery and receive chemotherapy or radiation treatment before starting hormone-blocking drugs to prevent the disease from recurring. The addition of ribociclib to hormone therapy resulted in a significant improvement in disease-free survival for patients with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative early-stage breast cancer, which accounts for nearly 70% of cases in the US.

Dr. Dennis Slamon, the lead author of the study, highlighted the need for effective treatment options in reducing the risk of recurrence for patients with this type of breast cancer. Currently, approved targeted treatments are limited to a small population of patients, leaving many without an effective option to reduce the risk of cancer returning. The study involved 5,101 patients, and the results offer hope for improving outcomes and reducing the risk of recurrence for a larger group of breast cancer patients.

The data from the study, known as NATALEE, provide evidence of the potential of Kisqali (ribociclib) to reduce the risk of cancer recurrence in patients diagnosed with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative early breast cancer. These promising results reinforce the established profile of Kisqali as a proven treatment in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer.