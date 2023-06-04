Police attacked by 9 Cow smugglers in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir

Nine people were charged in connection with a violent assault on a police squad in the Samba area of Jammu & Kashmir in 2022 that left two officers injured. In December 2022, a police team searching for a group of notorious cattle smugglers were attacked by cow smugglers in the Malaanj village of Samba.

The primary the accused in this incident were reportedly arrested during the subsequent crackdown. For judicial review, a charge sheet has now been presented in court.

They said Shab Ali alias Gugu, Mohd Sadiq alias Shiku, Sadiq Ali, Maskeen Ali alias Jatu, Makhan Din, Zahoor Din, Mohd Shareef, Roshan Bibi, and Moju are the nine people listed in the charge sheet.

Benam Tosh, senior superintendent of police in Samba, said anyone responsible for attacks on police will face harsh punishment.

‘All accused involved in cases of attacks on police would be arrested, their history sheets would be opened, investigations would be conducted & completed expeditiously and challans would be produced in the court of law for judicial determination,’ Benam Tosh said.