Rahul Gandhi believes Indians will overcome BJP’s divisive ideology

After securing victory in the Karnataka election, Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence in the Congress party’s ability to dismantle the BJP in upcoming state polls, including Telangana. Speaking at a dinner event organized by the Indian Overseas Congress-USA, Gandhi emphasized that it is not solely the Congress party but the people of India who will triumph over the BJP’s hate-filled ideology.

“We have shown in Karnataka that we can decimate the BJP. We did not defeat them, we decimated them. We smashed them in Karnataka,” Gandhi asserted passionately.

During his visit to the United States, following stops in Washington and San Francisco, Gandhi arrived in New York and is set to address a community rally at the Javits Centre in Manhattan on Sunday.

Reflecting on the Karnataka elections, Gandhi highlighted the extensive efforts made by the BJP to secure victory. “In the Karnataka elections, the BJP tried everything in the book; they had the entire media; they had 10 times the amount of money we had; they had the government; they had the agency. They had everything and then we decimated them,” he revealed.

Amidst cheers and applause from the enthusiastic audience, Gandhi expressed his determination to replicate this success in Telangana. “And I want you to know that we are going to decimate them in Telangana next,” he confidently declared.

Further discussing the upcoming state elections, Gandhi promised similar outcomes in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. “Apart from the Telangana election, there are elections scheduled for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh where we will do the same we did to them in Karnataka,” he proclaimed, drawing cheers and applause from his supporters.

Gandhi concluded by stressing that the defeat of the BJP would not be solely attributed to the Congress party, but rather to the collective efforts of the Indian people. “It is not just the Congress party that is going to defeat the BJP. It is the people of India, the people of Madhya Pradesh, the people of Telangana, the people of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh who…”