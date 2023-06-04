Rohan Kunnummal’s explosive 145 leads Kerala to victory over Rajasthan.

Captain Rohan Kunnummal’s brilliant knock of 145 powered Kerala to a dominant 65-run victory over Rajasthan in a league match of the Uttarakhand Gold Cup. Kerala opted to bat and displayed exceptional batting prowess, amassing an impressive total of 343/5 in 45 overs. Rohan’s innings was a display of pure aggression, consisting of 15 fours and five sixes off just 116 deliveries.

Contributing to Kerala’s formidable total, Krishna Prasad played a valuable knock of 65 runs off 55 balls, while Abdul Bazith remained unbeaten on a blazing 66 off just 32 deliveries. Bazith’s innings was filled with eight fours and two sixes, adding further impetus to Kerala’s commanding performance.

In response, Rajasthan could only manage 278/7 in their allotted 45 overs. Karansinghranawat top-scored for Rajasthan with 56 runs, closely followed by Yuvraj Singh’s contribution of 46 runs.

Among the Kerala bowlers, Fanoos F stood out with figures of 3/44, emerging as the most successful bowler for his team. Manu Krishnan and Sharafudeen also made noteworthy contributions, claiming two wickets each to secure the victory for Kerala.

Brief scores:

Kerala: 342/5 in 45 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 145, Abdul Basith 66 not out, Krishna Prasad 65; Himanshu Nehra 2/50, Dhananjay Tiwari 2/54)

Rajasthan: 278/7 in 45 overs (Karansinghranawat 56, Yuvraj Singh 46; Fanoos 3/44, Manu Krishnan 2/49, Sharafudeen 2/60).