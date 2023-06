UWW Ranking Series Event: Indian wrestlers Manisha wins gold, Reetika clinches silver and Sarita Mor bags bronze

Bishkek: In wrestling, Indian women grapplers won three medals in the UWW Ranking Series event in Bishkek. Manisha won Gold, Reetika settled for silver and Sarita Mor won bronze.

Earlier, Manjeet won a bronze in the men’s Greco Roman 55kg category on Thursday. India’s tally in the series is 4 medals including 1 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze.

Manisha’s performance at Bishkek Ranking Series 2023

Round 2 – defeated Irina Kazyulina (15-4)

Round 3 – defeated Gaukhar Mukhatay (11-0)

Round 4 – defeated Purevsuren Ulziisaikhan (10-0)

Round 5 – defeated Yulila Leskovets (6-2)

Sarita Mor’s Performance at Bishkek Ranking Series 2023

Round 1 – defeated Ebru Dagbasi (4-0)

Round 2 – defeated Kayumova (7-0)

Semi-finals – lost to Solomila Vynnyk (4-5)

Bronze medal – defeated Diana Kayumova (11-0)

Reetika’s performance at Bishkek Ranking Series 2023

Round 2 – defeated Dalma Caneva (7-0)

Final – lost to Zhamila Bakbergenova (0-4)