Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah reveals that he has used his Filmfare awards as door handles for his washroom

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, renowned for his outstanding performances in Indian cinema, has recently expressed skepticism about the credibility of award shows. However, he surprised everyone when he revealed what he does with his own award trophies.

During an interview with the Indian news portal The Lallantop, Shah confirmed the rumors that he has used his Filmfare awards as door handles in his farmhouse near Mumbai. He explained that initially, he cherished the recognition but soon realized that these awards were often the result of lobbying and lacked true merit.

Shah questioned the fairness of singling out one actor as the best in a given year and decided to leave the trophies behind. In a humorous twist, he shared that he had used the awards as handles for his washroom doors in his farmhouse. This way, anyone who visits the washroom would be greeted by two awards as handles, adding a touch of irony to the situation.

The actor has won three Filmfare Awards for his remarkable performances in films such as “Akrosh,” “Chakra,” and “Masoom.”

While Shah appreciates the National awards he has received for movies like “Paar,” “Sparsh,” and “Iqbaal,” he expressed his disdain for competitive Bollywood awards. He associated the National awards with memories of his late father, who had concerns about his career.

Shah has been making headlines for his controversial remarks as well. He recently criticized the grand inauguration of India’s new parliament building, and earlier, he stated that hating Muslims has become fashionable, even among educated individuals. These statements reflect his concern about the prevailing sentiments in society.

On the professional front, Shah is currently enjoying the success of his period drama series “Taj – Divided by Blood” on Zee5, where he portrays the role of Mughal Emperor Akbar. The show also features actors like Aashim Gulati, Dharmendra, Sandhya Mridul, and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others.