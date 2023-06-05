Actor Kollam Sudhi dies in car accident, 3 people injured

Kollam Sudhi, an actor and mimicry artist, killed in road accident after his vehicle collided with a goods carrier. The crash also injured three other television stars, Binu Adimali, Ullas, and Mahesh. The accident happened on Monday at 4.30 p.m. in Kaippamangalam. According to sources , they were heading home after attending an event at Vatakara. Sudhi was severely injured in the collision. Despite being taken to a private hospital in Kodungallur, he died as a result of his injuries.

Kollam Sudhi has appeared in a number of films, including ‘Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan’. He made his cinematic debut in 2015 with ‘Kanthari’ and has since appeared in films such as Marpapa in Kuttanadan, Theta Rappai, Vakathiriv, An International Local Story, Keshu Ee Diin Nathan, Escape, and Swargathile Katturumb.He rose to prominence through stage acts and comedy shows on several television channels.