Balasore Train Accident: Indian Railways announces 3 special trains for stranded passengers

Kolkata: The East Coast Railway Zone has decided to run three Special trains between Puri and Howrah. These special trains were announced for passengers who were stranded at railways stations due to train accident in Balasore.

Puri Howrah Special (02801) from Puri will leave at 1900hrs (07.00 p.m.) and will run via the Jakhapura-Kendujhargarh-Dongoaposi-Kharagpur route. This train will provide stoppages at Sakhigopal, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jakhapura, Harichandanpur, Keonjhargarh, Dongoaposi, Tata, and Kharagpur. The train will have two Sleeper Class, six Second Class Chair Car, and two Guard cum Second Class Seating Coaches.

Puri Howrah Special (02803) from Puri will leave at 2100hrs (09.00 p.m.) and will run via the Cuttack-Angul-Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda route. This train will provide stoppages at Sakhigopal, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Rairakhol, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tata and Kharagpur. The train will 11 Second Class Seating, 2 AC Chair Car, 2o Chair Car and 2 Guard cum Second Class Seating Coaches.

Puri Howrah Special (02805) from Puri will leave at 2200hrs (10.00 p.m.) and will run via the Jakhapura-Kendujhargarh-Dongoaposi-Kharagpur route. This train will provide stoppages at Sakhigopal, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jakhapura, Harichandanpur, Keonjhargarh, Dongoaposi, Tata, and Kharagpur. It will have two MEMU Motor Car and six MEMU Coaches.

Around 275 people were killed and more than 1000 were injured in the train accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. The accident took place near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore on Friday.