Balasore Train Accident: Indian Railways cancels 123 trains, diverts 56

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled 123 trains, diverted 56 trains short-terminated 10, and rescheduled 14 trains due to train accident in Balasore.

The cancelled trains include Sealdah-Puri Duronto, Howrah-Chennai Mail, Kanyakumari-Howrah Express, Shalimar Express, Tirupati Weekly Superfast Express, SMVT-Bengaluru Superfast Express, Santraganchi AC Superfast, Purulia-Villupuram.

The diverted trains include Tambaram-New Tinsukhia Express, New Delhi-Puri Express, Purushottam Express, and Digha to Visakhapatnam Superfast Express.

Trains that have been short-terminated include Falaknuma Express, Baghajatin Express, Balasore-Bhubaneshwar Express, and Jaleswar-Puri MEMU. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that normal train services are likely to be restored by Wednesday.

Around 275 people were killed and more than 1000 were injured in the train accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. The accident took place near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore on Friday.