Bhagwant Mann opposes Haryana colleges’ affiliation to Panjab University

Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, has rejected the proposal to affiliate Haryana colleges with Panjab University, emphasizing the university’s strong connection to Punjab’s heritage and culture. After a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Mann stated, “Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh has always been connected with Punjab’s legacy, heritage, emotions, culture, and literature.”

He further expressed that Punjab has firmly declined the proposal. Currently, 175 colleges from Punjab and 30 colleges from Chandigarh are affiliated with PU. Haryana had sought affiliation with PU, but Mann’s government is determined to preserve the university’s nature and character as a heritage of Punjab.

In 1973, a notification abolished the affiliation of Haryana’s colleges and regional centers with PU, despite it being initially established under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. Last year, the Haryana Assembly unanimously passed a resolution to restore Haryana’s share in Panjab University.