Man who masturbated in front of woman welcomed, garlands by Kerala men’s group

A group of men working under the aegis of the All Kerala Men’s Association recently welcomed a man who had been detained in Ernakulam, Kerala, for masturbating in front of a woman on a KSRTC bus. The woman who called attention to the immoral act on the bus and started a discussion about it on social media blasted the incident.

According to the woman, these organisations seek to make sure that women do not respond negatively to such instances of misbehaviour. Members of the organisation greeted Savad Sha outside the Aluva Sub-Jail in Ernakulam on Saturday. In a video, the All Kerala Men’s Association members can be heard encouraging him and saying, ‘Do not be upset. We are all there for you.’

Sayad was given a reception on Saturday night by the association after being released on bond following his arrest on May 18. The accused was the subject of a case filed by Nedumbassery police under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.