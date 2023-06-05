Mother Dairy will invest Rs 400 crore to establish factory in Nagpur

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister, announced on Sunday that Mother Dairy will invest Rs 400 crore in Nagpur in a project for which the government will provide 10 hectares of land. Speaking to media to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government’s nine years in office, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party politician and Nagpur Lok Sabha MP said dairy products from the proposed factory would be distributed throughout the country. The company plans to buy 30 lakh litres of milk per day from farmers. It will benefit farmers in Nagpur and other Vidarbha regions, he said. Mother Dairy is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and was established as part of Operation Flood in 1974. When asked about job creation in the region, Gadkari said 68,000 people had gotten positions at MIHAN, which is home to various enterprises, and that employment had increased in both the government and private sectors.